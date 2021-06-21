Lidl contractor accused of 'reversing into' Blackpool councillor with tarmac truck during night-time road resurfacing

Workers were challenged outside Lidl in Anchorsholme by Coun Paul Galley – who was filming on a mobile phone after being alerted by neighbours – while noisily working in the residential area.

The Tory politician accused one worker of ordering him to “move” before slowly reversing his tarmacking vehicle into his leg.

Lidl claimed the workers were there “without permission” and said it was “extremely concerned to hear about the activity on site at that hour” and “also about the apparent behaviour of the contractors present”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anchorsholme councillor Paul Galley accused a contractor working on Lidl car park of "reversing into" him with a tarmacking vehicle, and demanded an apology for residents from the retailer.

The retail giant pledged an investigation and said sorry to those kept awake – or woken up – by the racket.

Coun Galley said: “These contractors were ignoring every health and safety practice on a working site I’ve ever seen. I’m so pleased I managed to get it all on video because otherwise I don’t think anyone would have believed it.

“I’d been contacted by some residents in the area about the noise and at first I thought it may have been a delivery but I walked over from my house nearby to see what was going on.

“When I arrived I asked to speak to the site foreman but I was sworn at.

Video footage captured by councillor Paul Galley showed numerous contractors and vehicles working loudly on resurfacing Lidl car park in the middle of the night.

“Another resident was also sworn at and they started singing at them too.

“One of the contractors shouted ‘move’ at me before driving his vehicle into the side of my leg. It was only the next day that I saw a mark on my clothes from where that had happened.

“When someone comes onto your site without the correct PPE everything should stop and the issue should be dealt with. There was no proper management of that site at all.”

The store, in Anchorsholme Lane West, has been swamped by controversy in recent months. It recently evicted tenants from two homes it owns – in Cherrywood Avenue and Anchorsholme Lane West – and plans to demolish them, despite its bid to extend its car park being knocked back by town hall planners.

Coun Paul Galley said a contractor driving a tarmacking vehicle on Lidl car park in Anchorsholme deliberately reversed into the side of his leg, marking his clothes. Picture: Coun Paul Galley

A spokesman for Lidl added: "We are aware of works that took place at our Anchorsholme site early Sunday morning without the permission of Lidl GB.

"We were extremely concerned to hear about the activity on site at that hour, but also about the apparent behaviour of the contractors present.

"Upon learning of this, our local property team immediately launched a full investigation alongside the contractor.

Video footage captured by councillor Paul Galley showed numerous large vehicles working through the night at Anchorsholme's Lidl supermarket.

"We would like to sincerely apologise to the local residents for any distress caused by the disturbance because this conduct is not what we, or our communities, expect from our contractors.

"We are working closely with the contractor to ensure that this matter is addressed as swiftly as possible.”

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here﻿