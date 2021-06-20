Licencing expert joins Lancashire law firm

Harrison Drury has appointed Malcolm Ireland, an expert with over 15 years’ experience representing clients including hotels, bars, restaurants, pub companies, breweries, and holiday and caravan parks, among others.

As head of leisure and licensing, he will advise on legal matters around the sale of alcohol, regulated entertainment, and late-night refreshment, including new licence applications, transfers, variations, the defence of review applications, appeals and judicial reviews.

Malcolm, who joins Harrison Drury from Napthens, will also lead a team of lawyers working across a range of legal disciplines to offer a tailored service to businesses in the leisure sector.

Malcolm Ireland

John Chesworth, executive chairman of Harrison Drury, said: “There are very few people with Malcolm’s level of legal knowledge and experience in the leisure sector. For many years he has been the region’s ‘go to’ person on licensing matters for a wide range of businesses, from individual bars and restaurants to some of the largest pub companies in the UK.

“These are crucial times for the leisure and hospitality sector as the industry gets back on its feet after the pandemic. Access to quality legal advice will be essential for businesses looking to make the most of the opportunities presented. We’re thrilled to have Malcolm leading our licensing and leisure sector team at this pivotal time.”

Malcolm said: “My approach has always been based on finding solutions for clients and focusing on their goals, values that are shared by Harrison Drury. I’ve joined an excellent team that already has so much experience, not just in licensing matters but a broad range of other specialisms that help to support businesses in the leisure sector.”

Malcolm is a member of the British Institute of Innkeepers and the Institute of Licensing. In 2008, Malcolm dealt with a judicial review which resulted in the High Court delivering a judgment believed to be the first of its kind under the Licensing Act 2003, creating case law that still stands.