Leyland firm supplies digital radio system to West Midlands tram network

A West Midlands tram

The new radio system being designed andinstalled by Leyland-based TES Communication Solutions forms part of the West Midlands Metro £1.3billion upgrade and will enhance voice and data capability for the current and future network.

Wesley Shilton, Director of TES, said: “We worked closely with the team at West Midlands Combined Authority to design and develop a radio network which we know is proven but tailored for their specific needs.

“This kind of system is fit-for-purpose now and future proof for large regional operations such as the West Midlands Metro.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is a huge upgrade on the system and means we can provide added coverage geographically as the network expands to meet its needs across the West Midlands.

"In the event of a major incident, this dedicated system can operate independently and allow public phone and radio networks to be used in their own right.”

TES Communication Solutions’ radio systems have been installed in transport and infrastructure systems around the world where there is a need for dedicated communications including Taiwan, Guatemala, Manchester Metrolink, Blackpool Transport, UBS Bank and Astra Zeneca.

Over the coming years the network across the West Midlands will triple in size with further additional trams, upgrades to depot-maintenance facilities and Operations Control Centre of the network for Transport For West Midlands, part of West Midlands Combined Authority.

Included in the upgrade and expansion programme are a number of control, communications and passenger information systems that support and maintain a seamless operation of the tramway.