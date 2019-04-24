Level crossing incident prompted taxi licence refusal by Blackpool Council

Have your say

A would-be cabbie who ignored warning lights to drive across a level crossing has been refused a taxi licence.

The applicant, who has not been named, was turned down by members of Blackpool Council's public protection sub-committee after they were told he had a conviction for dangerous driving.

The man had had his licence returned to him in July 2017.

Minutes of the meeting, recently published, say the applicant was convicted after "driving through a level crossing whilst warning lights were in effect".

Documents add "he expressed regret for his actions and claimed he was on his way to help a relative at the time."

But councillors refused the application for a private hire vehicle driver's licence due to the risk the driver's actions had created for other road users.

Blackpool licensing chiefs have also revoked four vehicle licences belonging to one taxi operator after hearing roadside checks had uncovered a number of serious mechanical defects in vehicles.

The actions were among a number of decisions made behind closed doors by councillors at the March 26 meeting of the public protection sub-committee.