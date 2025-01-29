Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MAN v FAT Football teams up with Blackpool FC Community Trust.

The UK’s leading men’s weight loss and wellbeing programme, MAN v FAT, is set to launch a new partnership with Blackpool FC’s Community Trust, as both organisations continue their support of the men into 2025.

Head of MAN v FAT Richard Crick added: “It’s great to be working with another EFL community trust who as so passionate about serving and supporting their fan base. We can’t wait to support the Tangerines fans in taking on their battle with fat, and winning!”.

This is one the Men vs Fat football teams who are called Athletico Jiggle (Blackpool Red) | MAN V FAT

The new arrangement brings to a close a productive six year partnership with Active Blackpool in the town, with nearly 300 men having been involved in that time and 1,880kgs of weight lost in that time.

MAN v FAT Regional Manager for the North, Stuart Normansell was keen to show his gratitude to Active Blackpool, as he prepares to start work with the town’s football club.

He said: “MAN v FAT Football and Active Blackpool have been hugely successful in helping local men lose weight over the past 6 years and we are excited to build on with work with this amazing new partnership with Blackpool Football Club Community Trust with the goal of helping even more men get healthier in 2025.

Another of the Men v Fat football teams is called Inter Kebab (Blackpool Yellow) | Man V Fat

MAN v FAT, which has been running in the Lancashire town since 2018, will be working with the League One side’s community arm to grow the local weight loss and wellbeing club, which is run from Aspire Sports Hub, Garstang Rd W, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY3 7JH on Monday evenings from the 16th December.

Blackpool FC Community Trust’s CEO Ashley Hackett said: “We are very excited to start this new partnership with MAN v FATT and utilise our excellent facilities at Aspire Sports Hub as the base.

“Our team already do a fantastic job with supporting our community with weight management programmes, so adding a new element with a respected, nationally delivered programme is a great addition to our offer.”