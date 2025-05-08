Leading infrastructure specialist bolsters sustainability strategy with double materiality assessment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BGEN Ltd, a leading engineering solutions provider, has reinforced its commitment to sustainability by completing a double materiality assessment, a key component of the new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) regulations.

The Warrington-based firm, which provides specialist mechanical and electrical capabilities, worked with an external consultancy to conduct a rigorous double materiality assessment - a sustainability prioritisation exercise.

Within the assessment, the business impact on the environment and society is considered, along with the opposing consideration - the impact of these topics on the business. Many firms are using the assessment to identify the sustainability topics most important to their stakeholders in line with the new CSRD regulations, which requires companies to report on sustainability performance.

Amy Twist, Head of Sustainability at BGEN, explains: “Within our assessment, it was clear that we’re getting lots of things right, but we’re keen to use the findings to really understand where to focus our efforts and achieve the most impact.

Amy Twist - Head of Sustainability at BGen

“One focus area includes waste and resource efficiency, something that is notoriously difficult to track and monitor. Since working with sustainability waste management specialists, Envirovue, we’ve been able to accurately track and analyse waste data across multiple high profile sites and improve efficiencies and reporting.

“By utilising its smart technology, we’re thrilled that we have also achieved 99 percent landfill diversion across all sites. Our partnership with Envirovue gives us confidence in our waste reporting, while also helping us uncover circular economy opportunities, cut emissions, and keep waste out of landfill - we are making smarter choices for both people and the environment."

Across 36 sites, Envirovue has managed more than 2,000 tonnes of waste through the partnership with BGEN.

Lorne Entwistle, Director at Envirovue, added: “Our bespoke technology acts as a real-time database, allowing continuous tracking of evolving waste streams across BGEN’s mixed-use sites, along with the associated carbon emissions. This visibility supports the business in meeting its sustainability goals and progressing towards net-zero targets.”