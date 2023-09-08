Leading commercial van insurance provider reveals the seven best vans for tradesmen

In light of the escalating cost of living and soaring expenses for workers, specialist commercial van insurance provider, Zego, has stepped in to offer tradespeople a lifeline. Recognising the need for cost-effective and practical solutions in these challenging times, Zego has meticulously curated a list of the top 7 vans for tradespeople.

This guide focuses on essential factors such as reliability, cargo capacity, fuel efficiency, and overall performance. For tradespeople, be it plumbers, electricians, florists, or carpenters, selecting the right van is more than just a choice; it's an investment that can significantly bolster their business operations.

1. Ford Transit

Overview: A mainstay in the UK for over 50 years, the Ford Transit is celebrated for its versatility and steadfast reliability. With its recent upgrades, it now boasts improved comfort and state-of-the-art technology.

Main Features: High payloads up to 1,400kg, easy access, and a variety of length and height options.

Pros: Retains value, cost-effective maintenance, superior visibility.

Cons: Entry-level models come with basic interiors.

2. Mercedes Sprinter

Overview: Positioned as a premium choice, the Mercedes Sprinter is renowned for its expansive cargo volumes and adaptable configurations.

Main Features: Availability of an extra-long version, standing height up to 2.1m, and options for both electric and diesel.

Pros: Luxurious interior and strong value retention.

Cons: Sits on the pricier end of the spectrum.

3. Vauxhall Movano

Overview: Despite its unassuming design, the Vauxhall Movano is a powerhouse built for rigorous use. It's one of the top payload vans in its category.

Main Features: High payload capacities up to 1,690kg and large volume options.

Pros: Easy cabin access and shared parts with Renault Master.

Cons: Basic interior compared to other models.

4. Peugeot Boxer

Overview: A robust French work van, the Peugeot Boxer is crafted for demanding tasks and heavy-duty applications.

Main Features: Sturdy construction and high payloads up to 1,400kg.

Pros: Durable design and competitive pricing.

Cons: Basic comfort levels and not as technologically advanced as some rivals.

5. Fiat Ducato

Overview: The Fiat Ducato is a pragmatic van known for its impressive payload capacities and economical running costs.

Main Features: Payload capacities up to 1,900kg and load volumes up to 17 cubic metres.

Pros: Affordable pricing and nimble handling.

Cons: Standard design and limited engine choices.

6. Mercedes-Benz Citan

Overview: The Mercedes-Benz Citan may be compact, but it surprises with a spacious interior and the luxury one expects from Mercedes.

Main Features: Class-leading fuel efficiency and compact design.

Pros: Low running costs and spacious cargo area for its size.

Cons: Not ideal for transporting larger, heavier goods.

7. Iveco Daily Electric

Overview: Leading the charge in eco-friendly transportation, the Iveco Daily Electric offers a generous driving range and a smooth, silent driving experience.

Main Features: 186-mile driving range and rapid charging capability.

Pros: Eligibility for government electric vehicle grants and lower service costs.

Cons: Initial purchase cost is higher than diesel models.