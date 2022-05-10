Law team supports Fylde coast head injuries charity in Queen Jubilee celebrations

Headway Blackpool has partnered with Vincents Solicitors which will provide financial, practical and professional support for the organisation throughout 2022.

Amy Whitehouse and Zak Croft from Vincents’ private client department will join volunteers at the group’s weekly meetings, lending a helping hand to the charity which operates a service for more than 70 people with only one part-time member of staff.

Vincents is also helping to organise and fund the group’s Jubilee Party on Tuesday May 31 at the Freedom Centre in Mereside’s Langdale Road.

Vincents Solicitors is supporting Headway Blackpool in the year of the Queen's platinum jubilee. Pictured are Zak Croft, Sam Ashworth and Amy Whiteside. at a Vincents Solicitors and Headway Bingo session

Guests will be treated to afternoon tea served up by Vincents staff, with entertainment provided by members themselves in the form of music, dancing, bingo and a quiz.

Sam Ashcroft, community network manager for Headway Blackpool, said: “The Jubilee party will be a wonderful day out for our members, they’re already so excited and are planning their outfits, making snazzy hats and organising the entertainments.

"We’re extremely grateful for Vincents’ generous support for the event and their pledge to help us out all year long. With only myself and a dedicated group of volunteers, and 73 members to provide for, that help will be very much appreciated.

“The volunteers will be doing more than just serving refreshments; they’ll be reading out letters for those who struggle following their injury, and helping with practical rehab tasks like baking, using a tablet computer and even riding a bike.

"We know these activities genuinely help and benefit our members, and provide their carers with some downtime, so having Amy and Zak joining our sessions will be extremely valuable.”

A group of Vincents staff are also attending the Headway Blackpool corporate golf day on June 17 at Green Drive Club in Lytham, and will be holding raffles and fundraisers throughout the year.

And plans are in the pipeline for a series of clinics for brain injury victims and their carers to learn about managing legal matters such as applying for deputyships, understanding lasting power of attorney and how to launch a compensation claim.

Members of the group are predominantly victims of brain injuries suffered in adulthood though accident, assault or illness. Around a fifth of members are close carers such as partners, parents and children of victims.

Lisa Lodge, head of Vincents’s private client department, said: “There is very little community support for victims of brain injuries, especially those without a compensation-funded care plan, so Headway Blackpool fills an enormous gap in provision. The mix of rehabilitation, advice and social time for victims and their carers is so important and we are committed to doing everything we can to support Headway during this Jubilee year.”

Sam added: “No one plans to suffer a head injury, so when it happens victims and their families are at a total loss over what to do next. They’re thrust into a situation they didn’t choose and find there is very little support once the victim is discharged from hospital.

“We have 73 members but I know there are probably hundreds of people in this area who could benefit from the services, support and friendship that Headway offers. Please please get in touch with me if this sounds like you or someone you care for, we are here for you.”

Headway Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre meets every Tuesday from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at the Freedom Centre, 8 Langdale Road, Mereside.

Sessions in May include :

May 17: Arts and crafts with Lacey Berry at Freedom Centre

May 24: Singing with Lucy Williams from Take One