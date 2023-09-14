Latest update on Houndshill Shopping Centre including Frasers, Sports Direct and the Backlot Cinema

News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool’s Houndshill Shopping Centre is performing better than most other similar shopping centres in the UK, according to its owner Blackpool Council.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:44 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 17:44 BST
The Fraser group is currently fitting out the former Debenhams store in the centre after agreeing a deal with the council last November.

Other traders who have opened premises in the Houndshill in recent months include Skechers, Muffin Break and Bob and Berts, although there are currently several empty units.

It has also now been confirmed the Backlot Cinema and Diner, set to occupy the Houndshill extension, will not open until next spring with fitting out due to begin in October.

Frasers is currently fitting out its new store in the Houndshill CentreFrasers is currently fitting out its new store in the Houndshill Centre
Frasers is currently fitting out its new store in the Houndshill Centre

Uncertainty continues about the future of other parts of the phase two site on Tower Street following the collapse of the Wilko chain, which had been due to take over part of the ground floor.

A report by Coun Ivan Taylor, cabinet member for partnerships and performance, going before the next meeting of the full council on October 20 says the Houndshill has continued to perform well.

His update says: “The Houndshill Centre has seen a number of new tenants over recent months with new stores from Skechers, Muffin Break, Bob and Berts and of course the fit out for the Fraser’s, Flannels, Sports Direct, Game and Evans Cycles with an opening in the next few months.

“Work is progressing on other new brands and tenants, with more openings due in the coming 12 months.

“The shopping centre has continued to grow its performance post Covid and is one of the strongest shopping centres in the UK compared to other towns of a similar size.

“The phase two Houndshill extension has now completed the base-build and the cinema fit out will commence shortly to create The Backlot Cinema and Diner.

“This multi-screen cinema with one of the largest IMax screens in the country will open in the spring and alongside it the operators will deliver an exciting new diner on the ground floor to complement the cinema offer.

“This exciting development continues the strategy of making the town centre a diverse and interesting offer for shoppers and leisure seekers alike increasing footfall and viability of the retail offer.”

