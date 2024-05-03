The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
30 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. Take a look at how they fared below:
1. BAC/EE Preston Social and Sports Association, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston, PR1 8JP
Rated 5 on April 23. Photo: Google
2. Sawse Kitchen
Rated 4 on April 26. Photo: Sawse Kitchen
3. Boars Head Hoghton, Blackburn Old Road, Preston, PR5 0RX
Rated 5 on February 7. Photo: Google
4. Fox Lane Sports Club & Bar, Fox Lane, Leyland, PR25 1HB
Rated 5 on April 19. Photo: Google
5. Hungry Panda, Preston Road, Leyland, PR25 4NT
Rated 4 on March 19. Photo: Google
6. Sunnyhurst Pub, Sunnyhurst, Darwen, BB3 1JX
Rated 5 on March 28. Photo: Google
