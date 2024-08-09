The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
21 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. Take a look at how they fared below:
1. Sunam Tandoori, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ
Rated 5 on August 1. | Google
2. Italian Corner, Fleetwood Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1RA
Rated 5 on August 1. | Google
3. Betty's Traditional Fish & Chips, South Pier, Blackpool, FY4 1BB
Rated 5 on August 1. | Google
4. The Waterfront Hotel, Promenade
Blackpool
FY4 1AR
Rated 5 on July 30. | Google
5. Metropole Hotel, Princess Parade, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1RQ
Rated 5 on July 29. | Google
6. Shepperton Hotel, Station Road, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1EU
Rated 5 on July 26. | Google
