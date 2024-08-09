Latest scores on the doors as 21 businesses in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 19:57 GMT

21 businesses in the county were given new ratings.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

21 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. Take a look at how they fared below:

Rated 5 on August 1.

1. Sunam Tandoori, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ

Rated 5 on August 1. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on August 1.

2. Italian Corner, Fleetwood Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1RA

Rated 5 on August 1. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on August 1.

3. Betty's Traditional Fish & Chips, South Pier, Blackpool, FY4 1BB

Rated 5 on August 1. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on July 30.

4. The Waterfront Hotel, Promenade Blackpool FY4 1AR

Rated 5 on July 30. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on July 29.

5. Metropole Hotel, Princess Parade, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1RQ

Rated 5 on July 29. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on July 26.

6. Shepperton Hotel, Station Road, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1EU

Rated 5 on July 26. | Google

Photo Sales
