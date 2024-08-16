Latest scores on the doors as 11 businesses in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 19:46 BST

11 businesses in the county were given new ratings.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

11 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. Take a look at how they fared below:

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Rated 5 on August 6.

1. Aldi, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6AF

Rated 5 on August 6. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on August 9.

2. Northwood Nursing & Residential Care, Preston New Road, Blackburn, BB2 6PN

Rated 5 on August 9. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on August 8.

3. Bowland Wild Boar Park, Chipping, Preston, PR3 2HB

Rated 5 on August 8. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on August 8.

4. Morrisons Petrol Station, Riversway, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN

Rated 4 on August 8. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on August 6.

5. SPAR, Watling Street Road, Preston, PR2 6TY

Rated 5 on August 6. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on August 6.

6. Aldi, Port Way, Preston, PR2 2FU

Rated 5 on August 6. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood Standards AgencyFood hygiene ratingsFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.