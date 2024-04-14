The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

One takeaway in St Annes was handed a zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

This meant that of Fylde's 161 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 144 (89%) had ratings of five and just one had a zero rating.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

1 . Beach House Bistro & Bar, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1AP Rated 3 on March 8.

4 . The Haven, Alexandria Drive, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1NL Rated 0 on March 8.

5 . Olive Tree Brasserie, Dicconson Terrace, Lytham, FY8 5JY Rated 2 on March 11.