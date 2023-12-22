A tech firm based in Lancaster has launched a new round of its successful free skills bootcamps.

Tech Lancaster is to run the 12-week course in electronics and electech across England as part of the government’s Skills for Life programme.

Following a number of regional pilots to help more people get jobs in the electronics/electech sector, Tech Lancaster will help upskill or reskill people into tech jobs across the entire country, including this region.

The course includes self-paced online learning, virtual webinars and in-person workshops across England, with centres in Lancaster, Preston, Blackburn, Manchester, Birmingham, Luton, Reading and Southampton.

Participants will learn electronics/electech basics, gain confidence building electronic circuits (including Arduino) and develop circuit board (PCB) workmanship skills and will gain globally recognised IPC certifications used in the electronics industry worldwide. No previous experience in electronics is necessary, just an enthusiastic approach with good technical or practical aptitude.

At the completion of the course, participants are offered a guaranteed interview from a regional electech industry employer, to hopefully propel them into a new tech career or improve their prospects if already employed in the sector.

As part of the Skills for Life programme, the course is free to participants both in and out of work aged 19 and over.

Programme lead Nicola Mortimer said: “It’s very exciting to be rolling out further skill bootcamps across England in 2024. We have so far managed to upskill and reskill many hundreds of people, placing many into new secure long term roles in the electech and electronics sector and we hope in 2024 to continue our success.”

Tech Lancaster is a leader in the electronics/electech education industry with a mission to get more people into jobs in the electronics and electech industry in the UK. Formed by a coalition of industry professionals, its blended online and in-person skills bootcamps have had a huge impact on the skills shortages this high tech industry is experiencing around the UK.

Past participants varied widely in age, location and skill level and Tech Lancaster has been able to match those completing the programme with suitable employment opportunities.

The Electech Skills Bootcamp is designed to equip individuals with the essential knowledge, hands-on experience and IPC certification to thrive in the dynamic field of electronics so they can hit the ground running in a potential new role. The next cohort begins on January 8.

The free courses are perfect for people who have an inquisitive nature, like taking things apart and have a methodical, practical approach to problem solving - key traits needed for electech careers. Tech Lancaster would especially like to reach people who have never considered a career in electronics as well as people already working in technical jobs that would like to upskill into a new area.

No previous experience or qualifications are required – just a technical aptitude and willingness to learn. Both practical and theoretical electech and electronics skills will be developed by participants. We are particularly keen to support career returners, mid-career changers and others who need flexibility in learning.

Interested individuals can apply by visiting www.tech-lancaster.org.uk/enrol or email [email protected] for more information.