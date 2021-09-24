Lancashire's tourism awards are back for 2021 and here are the full details

After a year off amid Covid, the hunt for the best in the business across the county is back on with the launch of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021.

Marketing Lancashire’s awards are linked to Visit England’s national awards, with the majority of county winners later competing for a national title.

Nineteen awards are now open for entries, including two new awards to acknowledge the character, resilience and invention shown by the sector throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rachel McQueen at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2019

The new awards are: The Resilience and Innovation Award, rewarding a business that has redefined itself during the pandemic and The Unsung Hero Award, highlighting individuals who have helped create unique and memorable experiences for visitors.

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire said: “The Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021 will be a very special event for the sector and for

Marketing Lancashire.

"We have never been prouder of our partners and the county’s tourism and hospitality businesses, than we have over the last seventeen months or so.

“Facing the challenges, uncertainty and genuine hardship brought by the pandemic, the sector has shown remarkable resilience, proved its ability to redefine itself and has adapted to some of the most testing restrictions on ‘normal’ operations seen in most lifetimes.

“What has shone through during this period is truly reflective of the Lancashire character, approaching each challenge in practical, innovative and often surprisingly good-humoured ways.

“The Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021 will be a celebration of that redefining, of that spirited Lancashire character and of course the future of this incredible sector."

The categories now open for application are:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award *

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year *

Cultural Venue / Organisation of the Year

Dog Friendly Business of the Year

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award *

Experience of the Year *

Large Hotel of the Year *

Perfect Stay *

New Tourism Business Award *

Lancashire Pub of the Year *

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year *

Producer of the Year

Café & Tearoom of the Year

Restaurant of the Year *

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year *

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year *

Wedding Venue of the Year

Resilience and Innovation Award *

Unsung Hero Award *

* The winners of these categories will have the opportunity to represent Lancashire in the national

VisitEngland Awards for Excellence Awards 2022 competition.

Full details can be found at www.LancashireTourismAwards.com