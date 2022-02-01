Lancashire's skills improvement scheme is set for week of roadshow events

The team from Lancashire’s Local Skills Improvement Plan are to take to the road with a week long series of informative skills events in February.

The Local Skills Improvement Plan or LSIP is a pilot project funded by the Department for Education and led by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, supported by the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and the Lancaster District Chamber of Commerce.

Since November, it has been undertaking detailed research among businesses to identify the source of technical skills gaps in the county, as well as examining any barriers to reskilling and upskilling of existing workforces.

Geoff Mason

The roadshow events will take place at various colleges around the county, and will present businesses with some of the findings of the LSIP research, while also inviting delegates to offer potential solutions.

Attendees will also hear from the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub about its work in the county, and how businesses can engage with the various host colleges.

LSIP project manager, Geoff Mason, said: “The results of the employer skills surveys and focus groups we’ve been busy conducting have provided us with a wealth of insight into the problems businesses have when it comes to recruiting staff with the right technical skills, and also what holds them back when it comes to providing existing staff with the training needed to acquire new skills.

“These roadshow events are an opportunity for interested local businesses to get an early sense of what the research has been telling us. We’ll even be carrying out some audience research and live polling, giving delegates a chance to help shape the recommendations we’ll be making to Government later this year.”

Dr Michele Lawty-Jones, director of the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub, said: “The LSIP is an important opportunity for local businesses to have a say on the future of technical skills provision in the county and help influence and shape national funding and the local offer.

“Ensuring that the courses on offer in colleges and skills providers better match the ever changing needs of employers is crucial to improving the life chances of residents while helping to enhance productivity and boost the Lancashire economy.

“The LSIP roadshow events will provide attendees with another way to join this really important conversation.”