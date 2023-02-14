Lancashire’s greenest and small businesses urged to step into the BIBAs spotlight

The BIBAs is held every year to celebrate Lancashire business

Sustainability remains high on the business agenda following the recent publication of the independent Net Zero Review, and Lancashire is no laggard when it comes to going green with companies in the environmental goods and services sector already contributing more than £1.3bn to the economy and supporting over 7,000 jobs, while business across other sectors are busy implementing energy, waste and carbon saving initiatives to lower their environmental impacts.

The Chamber wants more of them to come forward and showcase their achievements in 2023 in a bid to inspire more companies to go green.

The Green Business of the Year award is being sponsored by Lytham-based Sustainable Energy First, a sustainable energy and carbon consultancy established for over 25 years.

Previous winners

Ben Beetham said: “It’s great that so many Lancashire businesses are either providing environmentally-focused products and services, or embracing changes that mean they’re reducing their own environmental footprints, but they don’t always shout about it enough.

“Entering this award gives them a platform for sharing their experiences and best practice while celebrating their achievements. I’m really looking forward to seeing what this year’s applicants have been up to and to learn about the positive impacts they’re collectively responsible for.”

The county’s small businesses are also being encouraged to seek awards glory this year too.

Around 10 per cent of businesses in Lancashire are classified as small, with between 10 and 25 employees each. Together, they’re responsible for 5,000 jobs, but they’re often eclipsed by bigger and better-known businesses.

Now, the Chamber wants more of them to benefit from the extra recognition that goes hand-in-hand with taking part in the BIBAs.

Blackpool-based CKS Catering Supplies is sponsoring the Small Business of the Year award in 2023. Its director, Dawn Cheetham MBE, said that entering the BIBAs can give small businesses a reputational boost: “Small firms play a major role in keeping the wheels of the Lancashire economy moving and provide jobs and employment opportunities for a lot of people.

"They deserve much more credit for that, and that’s exactly what they get by entering the BIBAs, which is why more of them should apply and take part.