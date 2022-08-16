Lancashire workers see their pay lag behind inflation by the biggest gap since records began, official figures show
Lancashire workers saw their pay lag behind inflation at record levels over the past quarter, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 4.7 per cent nationally over the three months to June.
Analysts had predicted that wages would increase by 4.5 per cent.
But the figures come after CPI inflation hit a 40-year record of 9.4 per cent in June. This resulted in a 4.1 per cent drop in regular pay - the biggest slump since records began in 2001.
Official figures also showed the number of workers on payrolls rose by 73,000 between June and July to 29.7 million.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate increased to 3.8 per cent for the quarter compared with 3.7 per cent for the previous period.
ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The number of people in work grew in the second quarter of 2022, whilst the headline rates of unemployment and of people neither working nor looking for a job were little changed.
“Meanwhile, the total number of hours worked each week appears to have stabilised very slightly below pre-pandemic levels.
“Redundancies are still at very low levels.
“However, although the number of job vacancies remains historically very high, it fell for the first time since the summer of 2020.”
Vacancy numbers hit 1.274 million over the three months from May to July, slipping by 19,800 in the first signal the UK’s hot labour market could be cooling.
In Lancashire the number of people in July claiming work related benefits such as Universal Credit, due to low pay or low hours, fell marginally.
The Blackpool North and Cleveleys constituency had 2,655 people claiming, down 2.2 per cent on July 2021.
Blackpool South had 3,770 claimants, down 3 per cent on last year, Preston had 3,620, down 1.8 per cent, while Chorley had 1,765, down 1.1 per cent.
Fylde had 1,380 claiming, down 1.2 per cent, Lancaster and Fleetwood had 1,730, down 1.3 per cent, Ribble Valley had 1,250, down 0.8 per cent, South Ribble had 1,230, down 0.9 per cent and Wyre and Preston North had 905, down 0.9 per cent.