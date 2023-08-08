The annual awards recognise the success and achievements of Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality businesses in a wide range of categories from New Business to Event of the Year, with most of the winners in these regional awards then progressing to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence.
When and where is the Lancashire Tourism Awards Ceremony?
The Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 ceremony, announcing all the winners, will take place at King Georges Hall in Blackburn on Tuesday 6 February 2024, with Headline Sponsor University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and Destination Sponsor Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.
Is it too late to apply for the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023?
There are still a few categories which will be announced later in the year.
The deadline for applications in the categories of Hospitality and Tourism Student of the Year, Large and Small Event of the Year and the Taste Lancashire Producer of the Year, is midnight on Sunday 10th September. The applications must be completed and submitted online on the awards website LancashireTourismAwards.com.
List of finalists announced so far
Vikki Harris, Marketing Lancashire Director of Marketing and Partnerships said “The finalists announced today have reached an important stage in their journey towards being named Lancashire’s best in class. Most will now be ‘mystery shopped’ by industry professionals, who will report their findings to our independent judges. They will then be invited for interview with a panel of judges in November, who have the challenge of deciding this year’s winners.
“Each year we are impressed by the high standards of the businesses entering the competition and this year is no different. Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality businesses are amongst the most resilient, innovative and hard-working in the county and it will be such a thrill to see their achievements and successes rewarded at the ceremony in Blackburn, next February.”
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism
Blackpool Transport Services Ltd, Blackpool
Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton
Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative, Rivington
The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton
The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, Brock
Business Events Venue
Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley
Tickled Trout Hotel, South Ribble
Winter Gardens Blackpool, Blackpool
Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park
Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme
Pure Leisure Group, Lancaster
The Secret Garden Glamping, Holland Moss, Skelmersdale
Cultural Venue / Organisation
Blackburn Cathedral, Blackburn
King George's Hall, Blackburn
The Dukes, Lancaster
The Whitaker Museum and Art Gallery, Rawtenstall
Winter Gardens Blackpool, Blackpool
Dog Friendly Business
Holland Hall Hotel, Up Holland
Tewitfield Marina, Tewitfield / Carnforth
The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham
Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism
Delta Hotels By Marriott Preston, Broughton
Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme
Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham
Experience of the Year
Black Knights Parachute Centre, Cockerham
Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours, Blackpool
Family Owned / Run Business
Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton
Fence Gate, Fence
Elgin Hotel, Blackpool
Frederick's Ice Cream Ltd, Heath Charnock / Chorley
JAK Hanson Shopping Outlet, Wrightington
Mill House Farm Pods, Cockerham
Partington's Holiday Parks, Thornton-Cleveleys
Hotel Wedding Venue
Delta Hotels by Marriott Preston, Broughton
Foxfields Country Hotel, Billington
Glendower Hotel, St Annes
Holland Hall Hotel, Up Holland
Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho
Large Hotel
Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley
Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool
Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho
The Glendower Hotel, St Annes
New Tourism Business
Assheton Arms, Downham
Everything Retreat, Mellor
Fell Urban Bistro, Longridge
Mill Housse Farm Pods, Cockerham
The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton
The Hole in Wand Blackpool, Blackpool
The Rum Fox, Grindleton
Pub of the Year
Fence Gate, Fence
Shireburn Arms, Hurst Green
The Pendle Inn – part of Daniel Thwaites, Barley
Resilience & Innovation
Blackpool Transport Service Ltd, Blackpool
Holland Hall Hotel, Up Holland
3 Millstones Inn, West Bradford
Self-Catering Accommodation
Everything Retreat, Mellor
Kays Farm Retreat, Chorley
The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton
The Stables @Hall Green Farm, Longton
Lancashire Perfect Stay - Small Serviced Accommodation Provider
Bella Vista Lodge, Blackpool
Fence Gate Lodge, Fence
The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham
The Millstone, Mellor – part of Daniel Thwaites, Mellor
Visitor Attraction
Lancashire Police Museum, Lancaster
The Hole in Wand Blackpool, Blackpool
Windmill Animal Farm, Burscough
Taste Lancashire Award
CDJ Restaurant, Darwen
Fell Urban Bistro, Longridge
La Locanda, Gisburn
Wedding Venue
Eaves Hall, West Bradford
West Tower Wedding Venue, Aughton
Wyre Weddings - Mount Pavilion, Fleetwood
Who is sponsoring the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023?
Supporters and sponsors of this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards include: Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, Blackpool & The Fylde College, Burnley FC Conferences and Events, Creative Venue Stylist, DFC, Harrison Drury Solicitors, Insight6, Lancashire Business View, Lancaster University Management School, Links Signs and Graphics, Northern Print Distribution Ltd, The Centre For Family Business at Lancaster University, The Pentland Centre for Sustainability in Business, Total Foodservice and University of Central Lancashire.
Professor Steven Rhoden, Dean of the School of Business at UCLan said, “As Headline Sponsor of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023, the team at the UCLan School of Business is now looking forward to playing a key role in the judging process, to find the county’s best performing tourism and hospitality businesses of the last year. It is so encouraging to see the number and calibre of applicants in every category so far and, with the Hospitality & Tourism Student of the Year Award open for applications until September, there’s still ample time for students of tourism and hospitality to enter.
“Today’s students are the sector’s leaders and colleagues of the future and the skill and enterprise that they demonstrate today, is of great interest and importance to Lancashire’s thriving visitor economy employers. I would encourage students from across the county to consider applying as the process will be rewarding, will build confidence and give further insight into working in the tourism industry. Winning this prestigious award will not only acknowledge your achievements in your studies and the sector to date, but it will be an accolade that sets you apart as ‘one to watch’ as you embark on your chosen career.”
For the latest #LTA23 news go to LancashireTourismAwards.com and follow on @MarketingLancs on Twitter. If you are interested in sponsoring or supporting the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 email Maria Moriarty-Eames [email protected]