The annual awards recognise the success and achievements of Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality businesses in a wide range of categories from New Business to Event of the Year, with most of the winners in these regional awards then progressing to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence.

When and where is the Lancashire Tourism Awards Ceremony?

The Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 ceremony, announcing all the winners, will take place at King Georges Hall in Blackburn on Tuesday 6 February 2024, with Headline Sponsor University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and Destination Sponsor Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.

Is it too late to apply for the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023?

There are still a few categories which will be announced later in the year.

The deadline for applications in the categories of Hospitality and Tourism Student of the Year, Large and Small Event of the Year and the Taste Lancashire Producer of the Year, is midnight on Sunday 10th September. The applications must be completed and submitted online on the awards website LancashireTourismAwards.com.

List of finalists announced so far

Vikki Harris, Marketing Lancashire Director of Marketing and Partnerships said “The finalists announced today have reached an important stage in their journey towards being named Lancashire’s best in class. Most will now be ‘mystery shopped’ by industry professionals, who will report their findings to our independent judges. They will then be invited for interview with a panel of judges in November, who have the challenge of deciding this year’s winners.

“Each year we are impressed by the high standards of the businesses entering the competition and this year is no different. Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality businesses are amongst the most resilient, innovative and hard-working in the county and it will be such a thrill to see their achievements and successes rewarded at the ceremony in Blackburn, next February.”

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism

Blackpool Transport Services Ltd, Blackpool

Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton

Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative, Rivington

The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton

The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, Brock

Business Events Venue

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

Tickled Trout Hotel, South Ribble

Winter Gardens Blackpool, Blackpool

Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park

Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme

Pure Leisure Group, Lancaster

The Secret Garden Glamping, Holland Moss, Skelmersdale

Cultural Venue / Organisation

Blackburn Cathedral, Blackburn

King George's Hall, Blackburn

The Dukes, Lancaster

The Whitaker Museum and Art Gallery, Rawtenstall

Winter Gardens Blackpool, Blackpool

Dog Friendly Business

Holland Hall Hotel, Up Holland

Tewitfield Marina, Tewitfield / Carnforth

The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham

Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism

Delta Hotels By Marriott Preston, Broughton

Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme

Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham

Experience of the Year

Black Knights Parachute Centre, Cockerham

Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours, Blackpool

Family Owned / Run Business

Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton

Fence Gate, Fence

Elgin Hotel, Blackpool

Frederick's Ice Cream Ltd, Heath Charnock / Chorley

JAK Hanson Shopping Outlet, Wrightington

Mill House Farm Pods, Cockerham

Partington's Holiday Parks, Thornton-Cleveleys

Hotel Wedding Venue

Delta Hotels by Marriott Preston, Broughton

Foxfields Country Hotel, Billington

Glendower Hotel, St Annes

Holland Hall Hotel, Up Holland

Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho

Large Hotel

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool

Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho

The Glendower Hotel, St Annes

New Tourism Business

Assheton Arms, Downham

Everything Retreat, Mellor

Fell Urban Bistro, Longridge

Mill Housse Farm Pods, Cockerham

The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton

The Hole in Wand Blackpool, Blackpool

The Rum Fox, Grindleton

Pub of the Year

Fence Gate, Fence

Shireburn Arms, Hurst Green

The Pendle Inn – part of Daniel Thwaites, Barley

Resilience & Innovation

Blackpool Transport Service Ltd, Blackpool

Holland Hall Hotel, Up Holland

3 Millstones Inn, West Bradford

Self-Catering Accommodation

Everything Retreat, Mellor

Kays Farm Retreat, Chorley

The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton

The Stables @Hall Green Farm, Longton

Lancashire Perfect Stay - Small Serviced Accommodation Provider

Bella Vista Lodge, Blackpool

Fence Gate Lodge, Fence

The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham

The Millstone, Mellor – part of Daniel Thwaites, Mellor

Visitor Attraction

Lancashire Police Museum, Lancaster

The Hole in Wand Blackpool, Blackpool

Windmill Animal Farm, Burscough

Taste Lancashire Award

CDJ Restaurant, Darwen

Fell Urban Bistro, Longridge

La Locanda, Gisburn

Wedding Venue

Eaves Hall, West Bradford

West Tower Wedding Venue, Aughton

Wyre Weddings - Mount Pavilion, Fleetwood

Who is sponsoring the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023?

Supporters and sponsors of this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards include: Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, Blackpool & The Fylde College, Burnley FC Conferences and Events, Creative Venue Stylist, DFC, Harrison Drury Solicitors, Insight6, Lancashire Business View, Lancaster University Management School, Links Signs and Graphics, Northern Print Distribution Ltd, The Centre For Family Business at Lancaster University, The Pentland Centre for Sustainability in Business, Total Foodservice and University of Central Lancashire.

Professor Steven Rhoden, Dean of the School of Business at UCLan said, “As Headline Sponsor of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023, the team at the UCLan School of Business is now looking forward to playing a key role in the judging process, to find the county’s best performing tourism and hospitality businesses of the last year. It is so encouraging to see the number and calibre of applicants in every category so far and, with the Hospitality & Tourism Student of the Year Award open for applications until September, there’s still ample time for students of tourism and hospitality to enter.

“Today’s students are the sector’s leaders and colleagues of the future and the skill and enterprise that they demonstrate today, is of great interest and importance to Lancashire’s thriving visitor economy employers. I would encourage students from across the county to consider applying as the process will be rewarding, will build confidence and give further insight into working in the tourism industry. Winning this prestigious award will not only acknowledge your achievements in your studies and the sector to date, but it will be an accolade that sets you apart as ‘one to watch’ as you embark on your chosen career.”