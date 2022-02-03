On the night there were 17 award categories plus two surprise awards.

Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021: see the celebratory night in pictures

The winners of the 2021 awards were announced last night.

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 3:45 pm

Yesterday evening (Wednesday February 2), The Lancashire Tourism Awards returned for the first time in two years, to celebrate the county's best tourism attractions.

With an awards show presented by top British comedian, Tez Ilyas, Marketing Lancashire hosted almost 400 tourism and hospitality partners and colleagues at the new Orangeraie at Stanley House Hotel & Spa, with UCLan as the Headline Sponser and Blackburn with Darwen Council as the Destination Sponsor.

In total 17 local businesses received awards, whilst two surprise outstanding contribution awards were also given out to individuals during the evening.

See the images from the celebratory night below.

1.

Guests arriving at Stanley House for the Lancashire Tourism Award.

2.

Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire.

3.

Councillor Phil Riley on behalf of Destination Sponsor, Blackburn with Darwen Council.

4.

Winner of the Resiliance and Innovation Award, Inch Perfect Trails, with Tez Ilyas and Dr Sakthi Karunanithi.

