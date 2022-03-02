Lancashire social media app earns praise in national awards
A Preston entrepreneur has won praise in a national awards, just weeks after launching his business.
Chazbiz founder Ishaq Vaez said he was delighted that his social media app Chazbiz was highly commended at the 2022 British Muslim Awards.
Chazbiz is an alternative to other instant messaging apps and works with a different, more secure concept to the majority available, making it particularly suitable for businesses as well as ideal for everyday social users for those looking for an alternative privacy based switch.
Ishaq, a freelance IT consultant with more than 16 years of experience in IT and software, said: “It was fantastic to get this highly commended award so soon after Chazbiz launch.
“Chazbiz works in a different way to other instant messengers. You have full control. It’s encrypted and we have our own secure server.
“In a new development, Chazbiz has now joined forces with Social Beginning, which is based in Preston and which provides digital marketing training.”