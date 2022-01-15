Lancashire PR team in double client success

Leyland-based District May, has been hired by Avalana Design and Lillia Rugs.

The communication specialists will provide PR, social media support and influencer outreach for all three businesses – all of which are female-founded start-ups set for growth in 2022.

North West-based interior specialist, Avalana has recruited District May to amplify the launch of its recent John Lewis listing – a hand-painted bedding collection plus promote its wider product range which includes hand-painted wallpaper, kimonos, art prints and home accessories.

Lilla Rugs has tasked District May with gaining exposure in the high end homes and interiors titles and weekend supplements. The oriental rug specialist sell authentic hand-woven one-of-a-kind pieces sourced from Iran, Afghanistan, Morocco and India.

Louise Woodward, PR director at District May, said: “Since launching in 2020 we have always focused on supporting ambitious start-ups ready to take their brands to the next level.

"We love working with entrepreneurs that have created a business or product from scratch – often turning a passion into a thriving business that is at the tipping point of going mainstream. Avalana and Lillia Rugs are fantastic brands with great back stories which we know will appeal to national editors. Led by inspirational female-founders – they are on course for great things in 2022 – and we are thrilled to be part of their journey. ”

District May was founded by Emma Rawlinson and Louise Woodward and has worked on national campaigns for Silentnight, Greggs, Kelloggs, and Tesco.

Its aim is to apply big agency thinking and insights to start-ups and entrepreneurs, and the agency has supported a number of small business in the region and beyond – recently completing launch campaigns for Cedar Farm’s new food barn and co-working space, The Little Free

From Bakery, Catherine Rowe Designs and The Eco Friendly Living Company.

Emma Rawlinson, continued: “One of the unique things about our business model is that our clients get two senior PR and marketing professionals working on their business. We take full responsibility for all of the activity for our clients – from strategy creation down to campaign execution.

"As such we are in a privileged position that we only work with brands and businesses that we are passionate about – entrepreneurs, designers and creatives who have poured their heart and soul into their business to create something really special. Avalana and Lilla definitely tick those boxes.”