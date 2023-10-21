Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses after a ram raid burglary at the Co-Op store in Knott End this morning.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage after a ram raid burglary at the Co-Op store, Lancaster Road, Knott End this morning.

A police spokesperson said: “Our officers were called at 4.23am today to a report that a jeep had been reversed into the front of the shop, causing considerable damage.

“The jeep was reported to have reversed several times into the shop front.

“Anyone who witnessed the burglary or has dash cam footage from the Knott End and surrounding area both before and after this incident, are asked to contact police.

“Also, if you saw any suspicious activity in the area in the last few days, we ask you to get in touch.