Lancashire marketing group is hiring ahead of expansion
Lancashire-based strategic marketing agency, ICG has bolstered its digital department with the addition of two new recruits.
Rebecca Oliver has returned to the award-winning agency as digital marketing manager.
She will be working closely on ICG’s digital, social, PPC and SEO projects overseeing tasks while playing an integral part in strategic planning.
Simon Mynott joins as junior web developer to support the team on the agency’s diverse roster of clients.
Simon Couchman, joint managing director, said: “Demand for online marketing is through the roof, and we’re delighted to expand our team as we help our clients with their digital transformation projects.
"Rebecca and Simon bolster our digital and social teams at an exciting time for the company with more growth just around the corner. We’re currently recruiting for an SEO manager and business development manager as well as PHP developers.”
