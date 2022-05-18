Vincents Solicitors’, under branch head Jemma Lloyd, relocated from head office in central Preston to Penwortham in early 2021 and has seen the number of clients increase by 25 per cent.

The team has grown from six to nine strong and expanded its service offering, and they have earned more five star online reviews than ever before.

Community projects have been high on the agenda with the branch sponsoring a local junior football team, taking part in the town’s Christmas Markets events, supporting St Catherine’s Hospice Wills Week, and the Bake for Dementia coffee morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vincents Solicitors team in Penwortham. Vincents’ Penwortham branch [L-R] Felicity Hardman, Sally Smith, Helen Bradshaw, Jade Driver, Jemma Lloyd, Katie Shires, Jack Andreae, Emma Pomfret, Lisa Dawson.

The team has also worked closely with local estate agent Michael Bailey and Lime Bar and Lounge to established the new Penwortham Business Network which meets on the first Thursday of the month (except in June when it moves to the 9th due to the Jubilee Bank Holiday).

Jemma, who lives in Penwortham, said: “I’m so proud of what the team has achieved in just 12 months and the reputation they have built with local homebuyers, estate agents, financial advisors and the wider community.

"They’re so diligent and hard working so all the success is well deserved, especially considering the exceptional workload we dealt with during the Stamp Duty Holiday throughout 2021, and I’m delighted how many of our clients have acknowledged that in their feedback.

“We’ve loved getting to know the other businesses down Liverpool Road and taking part in events like the Christmas markets.

"Our involvement inspired the idea of bringing the business community closer together to share our knowledge and help to support future events.

"So, together with Michael Bailey and Carol at Lime, we were delighted to launch the Penwortham Business Network in March and now have more than 230 members on Facebook and up to 50 attendees each month.”

Vincents’ Penwortham branch is one of the firm’s three specialist conveyancing hubs, working predominantly for homebuyers in the town and across Preston.

The relocation of the team from Winckley Square to Penwortham’s high street was aimed at providing a direct link for the local community; conveyancing for homebuyers and personal legal services like wills and probate.

Phillip Gilmore, Vincents’ managing director, said: “The Penwortham team has done exceptionally well over the last year, bringing in new clients through word-of-mouth recommendation and referral from respected professionals in the local area.

"Their strong reputation and growth in workload has allowed for expansion of the team during this year, providing the community with the full range of personal legal services right on their doorstep.