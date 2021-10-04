Lancashire law firm's delight at double awards nomination after busy year

The shortlisting’s follows a record year for the corporate practice, as the firm advised on 24 transactions valued at over £200m in January-June 2021 alone, compared to 32 transactions across 2020 and 28 in 2019.

It comes after a positive financial year for the firm, as revenues hit £15m and it reported a strong performance with employment and HR, litigation and residential conveyancing teams seeing growth.

Deals shortlisted for Deal of the Year (£10m-£50m) include the sale of Rinus Roofing to the Spanish Cupa Group, where Napthens advised Rinus Roofing.

Robert Dobson of Napthens

The acquisition resulted in a merger of Rinus Roofing and Burton Roofing Merchants, which was already under the ownership of Cupa Group, creating the largest independent specialist of its kind in the UK.

The firm also acted for Lantei, a specialist in electrical testing, compliance, and remedial works – on its acquisition by British Engineering Services.

Robert Dobson, corporate partner at Napthens, said: “We’ve had the pleasure of working on a variety of major regional transactions over the past year and to have two of our deals shortlisted for an award is testament to the hard work of our team.

"We’re especially proud to be up for mid-size law firm of the year, as it recognises dedication of the wider firm, beyond just the corporate arm of the business.”