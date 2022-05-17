The firm said that as an expert in the management and development of professional services, he will provide guidance, operational support and consultancy to Napthens’ senior leadership team and partners.

He will also help drive the business forwards in its strategic goals as the firm looks to accelerate growth across the North West.

He brings more than 30 years of specialist knowledge and experience to Napthens, having led and advised a wide range of professionals, firms and their clients both in the UK and overseas.

Jonathan Fox as its new non-executive chairman.

Prior to starting his own consultancy firm in 2015, he was elected the managing partner at accountancy firm Saffery Champness. Jonathan also has extensive legal experience having worked as the CEO of the UK’s second largest barristers, St Philips Chambers, the CEO of London based law firm Collyer-Bristow, and as the head of marketing at DLA Piper.

The news follows a spate of senior additions to Napthens in the first half of the year, including CEO, Alexandra Hatchman, and Head of Liverpool, Kieran Donovan.

Alexandra Hatchman, chief executive at Napthens, said: “Jonathan is an exceptional addition to the leadership team at Napthens. His pedigree in professional services and in the law speaks for itself. This, combined with Jonathan’s innate understanding of people and clients, is a rare combination. I am genuinely delighted he has chosen to join us and very much look forward to working closely with him.”