The partnership and sponsorship includes shirt and multi advertising placement to promote the UK career platform www.thecareerwallet.com.

It is the first of a number of sports sponsorships the recruitment tech company is set to announce as it looks to increase brand recognition and solidify its position as a leading job aggregator and recruitment solution across the UK and other international markets.

Craig Bines of CareerWallet which is teaming up with Salford Red Devils

The Lancaster Business Park company aggregates jobs from leading companies and simplifies the process for jobseekers when searching for roles

Craig Bines, chief executive and founder said: “We are delighted to be announced as a new sponsor and working partner of the Salford Red Devils, as a Northwest based business this is the first of a number of strategic sports-based sponsorships the company will launch over the next 24 months. As a community-based club, with such a strong footprint in the Greater Manchester area, the opportunity and flexibility of the team from the Salford Red Devils has allowed us to agree and commit to the sponsorship within a matter of weeks.”

Paul Trainor, Executive Director, Salford Red Devils said: "We are delighted to have Career Wallet join the Salford Red Devils as an Official Partner.

"Throughout our discussions, it is clear that the company has real ambition and aspiration, not only in terms of their growth, but also their technology and innovation.