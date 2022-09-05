Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ICT Reverse, based on White Lund Industrial Estate, has added to its transport fleet after working with local company Pye Motors to secure the new vehicles.

The business deals with reusing and recycling end of life IT equipment from some of the country’s leading firms and works across the UK and Europe.

In a typical week it can cover more than 7,000 miles and collect 9,000 items of IT equipment.

Shannon Evans, Logistics Co-ordinator at ICT Reverse, takes delivery of one of the new Ford Transit vans from Daniel Boden of Pye Motors

Tristan Welton, ICT Reverse general manager, said: “The expansion of the business has led to the need for more vehicles, and we are delighted to have worked closely with Pye Motors.

“As part of our commitment to the area we always look to support local businesses wherever possible, and we are really pleased with the new vans we have received and the service we have had.

“The vehicles are bespoke to us and include technology that help us run our operations in live time and that is a massive help.’’

Ian Fielding, business development executive at Pye Motors, said: “Providing a local business with a tailored vehicle solution is what Pye Motors has done for almost 100 years. We know how important it is for any business to maximise their vehicle uptime and this was identified with ICT Reverse.