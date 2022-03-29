Richard Jeremiah, Director of Binary Plus Training at Lancashire Business Expo 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Lancashire is back in business as thousands turn out at Preston Guild Hall

Hundreds of businesses and organisations put themselves in the shop window as a major event returned to its traditional spring date in the calendar.

By Tim Gavell
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 3:58 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 3:59 pm

Preston Guild Hall played host to the Lancashire Business Expo for 2022 with delegates delighted to be back face to face following the lifting of all coronavirus restrictions.

The expo was organised by the Shout Network whose Ian Couple said it exceeded all expectations.

Star of the BBC’s The Apprentice, Aaron Willis, spent the day at the event meeting business owners from across Lancashire.

The scene inside Preston Guild hall. From Caribbean queens to prize draws, challenges and party games, exhibitor stands excelled in delegate engagement, making Lancashire Business Expo the fun and interactive expo that delegates have come to expect.

