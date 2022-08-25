News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Lancashire insurance specialist marks 10th year with help of star boxer

A Chorley-based insurance and mortgage specialist firm celebrated its tenth year in business with a fun-packed day of team-building activities, employee awards and a special celebrity appearance.

By Tim Gavell
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:55 pm

More than 100 of ST&R’s workforce were whisked away to luxury tipis in nearby Riley Green where they were treated to food, drinks and music by both a DJ and a live band.

Teams had the chance to test their mettle against TV show The Crystal Maze, before ST&R management then honoured the best-performing and longest-serving company employees, with special awards handed out by VIP guest, Jack Catterall - the title-winning boxer who also hails from Chorley.

Read more:

Twenty-two employees received long-service awards, ranging from five years through to a full decade with the company, joining in its inaugural year, 2012.

Most Popular

ST&R offers a wide portfolio of products ranging from the full suite of general policies such as life and home insurance through to more niche protection including critical illness cover and accident insurance.