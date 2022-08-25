Lancashire insurance specialist marks 10th year with help of star boxer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 100 of ST&R’s workforce were whisked away to luxury tipis in nearby Riley Green where they were treated to food, drinks and music by both a DJ and a live band.

Teams had the chance to test their mettle against TV show The Crystal Maze, before ST&R management then honoured the best-performing and longest-serving company employees, with special awards handed out by VIP guest, Jack Catterall - the title-winning boxer who also hails from Chorley.

Read more:

Twenty-two employees received long-service awards, ranging from five years through to a full decade with the company, joining in its inaugural year, 2012.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...