Lancashire firms to get on starting grid for rally to aid children's hospice
Lancashire businesses have got just days to sign up for the Great Big North West Tour in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice.
More than 20 teams have already secured a place on the starting grid for the motoring event on September 24 and 25, organised by Kingswood Homes in conjunction with Just Drive.
Kingswood’s head of sales Lesley Myers said: “The registration fee is £100 per team, plus you’ll need to buy the car for less than £1,000. The rally promises to be a fun-filled event during which you’ll be able to explore Lancashire. It’s a great way for businesses to help their staff bond or for friends to catch up after months apart.”
Those who sign up could win a three-bedroom home at Green Hills, Feniscowles, Blackburn, as participants will get six entries into the Great Big House Giveaway.
The rally is open to teams of up to five people with their decorated cars driving around the county taking on challenges. The car is auctioned afterwards in aid of Derian House, near Chorley.
There will be a range of points and prizes available including best team theme and fancy dress; best decorated car; most money raised; the car with the highest mileage and the highest valued car bought within the budget.
To find out more about the Great Big North West Tour or register a team, visit https://www.facebook.com/GBNWT. Deadline is September 10.