Lancashire’s ambitious and exciting companies collected trophies at the 12th annual Red Rose Awards, cheered on by an audience of more than 1,000.

The awards were hosted at Winter Gardens Blackpool, kicking off with a drinks reception in its new £30m conference and events space.

The big winner on the night was Colne-based aerospace and energy components firm, ELE Advanced Technology, which won three awards.

The winners of the 2022 Red Rose Awards

The event was held on June 9 rather than its usual date in March, reflecting a Red Rose Awards calendar disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Richard Slater, organiser of the Red Rose Awards, said: “It has been another fantastic night celebrating a host of incredible businesses. Not just the winners, but every company that made the shortlist was worthy of recognition from their peers.

"There was no shortage of good stories to tell. In fact, the adversity that many faced through the pandemic makes these success stories all the more impressive. A huge congratulations to everybody nominated, and especially those who triumphed!”

Among the winners were Caterall-based Collinson Construction which won the Built Environment Award and Blackpool-based Fox Group which won the Corporate Social Responsibility Award.

Lancaster-based consultancy Two Stories won the Design Award; car dealership Chorley Group won the Customer Service Award; Redmoor Health of Chorley won the Digital Award; GA Pet Food of Chorley won the Large Business Award and Strongdor of Carnforth won the Medium Business Award.