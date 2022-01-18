Lancashire financial advisor joins expanding national group

Chorley’s True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners has joined UK wide Amber River Group, made up of a number of regional independent financial advisors across the UK who will now be called Amber River.

True Bearing will become the North West hub for the group and will continue to provide exceptional financial advice to their clients across this area.

At True Bearing, they have always been committed to providing the very best independent financial advice to each and every one of their clients and know that all members of the Amber River group share this same goal.

The team from True Bearing celebrating its 15th year in business in 2018

Welcoming the move, True Bearing chairman, George Critchley said “Our profession is evolving rapidly. We intend to remain at the forefront.

“A parent firm such as Amber River that has the same culture and values is vital. It’s onwards and forwards for True Bearing.”

Amber River is headed up by ex-Openwork CEO Mary Anne McIntyre and a team of experienced finance professionals.

Overall, Amber River aims to grow the group to 15-20 regional hubs by 2025 and become a major force within the independent financial advice industry.

Amber River said it was founded on the principle of Life Landscaping; thinking about financial planning in a way that goes beyond financial advice - client focused, holistic and looking at the bigger picture in order to help people achieve their life goals.

Bosses said the focus was on providing excellent client service through bespoke financial plans.