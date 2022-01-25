Lancashire exporters win praise in Parliament

The firms were mentioned amid a lively Prime Minister's Question Time by Mark Menzies, Conservative MP for the Fylde constituency and received an acknowledgement from Boris Johnson.

Kirkham-based natural supplements specialist Natures Aid was held up as a shining example of thriving export businesses in the North-West of England, having last year been awarded the Queen's Award for exports.

Also hailed were Lytham-based Tangerine Holdings, which specialises in animal supplements, farm-related services and leisure and Helical Technology, which specialises in springs and valves, mainly for the automotive sector.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies

In the Prime Minister's reply he also mentioned grooming products firm Squire Hair of Lytham as one of the “fantastic local businesses” “doing a great job of flying the flag for Lancashire globally”.

Boris Johnson pledged to “do everything that we can to help and support” Mr Menzies in championing export business for companies in the Fylde and Lancashire following the UK’s Brexit withdrawal from the European Union.

Mr Menzies said: "We have some fantastic businesses in Fylde exporting products around the world. As I said to the Prime Minister, Fylde punches above its weight in terms of its global reach.

“It is important we continue to support local companies, large and small, to ensure they are able to take advantage of new markets and opportunities.”

The team from Nature's Aid being presented with their Queen's Award

Natures Aid was one of just 122 businesses across the UK, and just nine in the North-West of England, to receive a Queen's Award for excellence in international trade.

The company, which last year celebrated its 40th anniversary, first began to expand beyond its heartland of UK independent health food stores into international markets in 2011.

The business now has a distribution network in more than 50 countries, focused on pharmacies and independent retailers throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

This expansion has also been accelerated as a result of Natures Aid partnering in key export markets, such as Vietnam with affiliates within its STADA parent group.

Chris Morrey, managing director of Natures Aid said: “As recognised in our Queen’s Award for Enterprise, the distribution network in more than 50 countries that we have built up over the past decade is an essential part of our business.

"We remain proud to serve our UK-based customers with locally-produced, high-quality natural health products.”

With more than 75 new products launched over the past three years, Natures Aid has grown to offer a comprehensive portfolio of more than 200 natural health supplements. Recently, the business introduced Wild Earth, the first completely vegan and planet-friendly range of vitamin and supplements.

