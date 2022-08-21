Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspira works with employers and a range of organisations across the north of England to solve local skills shortages, invest in young people and reduce unemployment in targeted areas.

The charity is now looking to expand its own team with a range of opportunities available.

Louisa Graham, Inspira HR Manager, said: “It’s ironic in a way that we’re so successful in helping other businesses and organisations solve skills shortages, and giving individuals the skills they need to access those

Louisa Graham, Inspira HR Manager

employment opportunities, that we are now expanding our own team and are looking to recruit to a range of roles ourselves.

“What we are finding from those who have joined Inspira recently is that we are attracting people from a range of different sectors and backgrounds.”

Inspira has an office in the Storey building on Meeting House Lane in Lancaster

Louisa added: “We have opportunities for all stages of careers.

“From apprenticeships in business admin, IT, and marketing through to graduate trainees, to those over 50 who are looking for a new challenge.”

Louisa also says there are specific circumstances due to the pandemic where people, especially those who have left school in the last couple of years, might not be aware of the career opportunities which are available.

“We hear about a lot of young people who have stopped looking for other jobs because they have gone into full-time, low-skilled work. We can help show there are other options out there available to them.”