A tailored communication system designed by Leyland-based firm TES Communication Solutions is enabling swift alarm communications for the school with five departments located over three sites.

Using Bluetooth receivers around the sites, the system can pick up and track each person wearing a lanyard badge which allows the user to raise an alert for assistance on a digital floor plan viewed on a computer at Briarwood School, Bristol.

TES Communications has been called in to solve communications issues at a special school - Briarwood

When used in conjunction with a digital radio system, the alert can also be sent as a text message to another radio, and is compatible with smart phones which means the system can extend beyond the Briarwood estate.

Steve Smith, managing director of Bow Lane-based TES, said: “This was a particularly challenging project because of the complexity of the site and the nature of the school. We worked closely with the team at Briarwood who are to be applauded for their commitment and planning around the challenges they face on a daily basis.”

He added that through a safe, well managed and bespoke school environment incorporating cutting edge technology, Briarwood School aims to meet its values of Enjoy, Engage and Learn, ensuring high standards of achievement.