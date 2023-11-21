Lancashire chippy announced as finalist in National Fish and Chip Awards
After an intensive judging process, which saw entrants grilled about their industry knowledge, environmental and sustainability practices, employer standards and more, fish and chip experts have had time to ‘mullet’ over. The three multiple operators that have excelled are Cook’s Fish and Chips, located in Lancashire, South Wales and Kent, Bells Fish and Chips in the North-East, Haven, and The Chesterford Group, with outlets across the South-East.
Lancashire finalist Cook’s can be found at Haven Marton Mere Holiday Village on Mythop Rd, Blackpool.
Things are to reach boiling point, with mystery visits at each establishment to take place at an undisclosed time to the final three. There’ll be no time for floundering for any of the businesses, as the one which scores the highest will be deemed the winner, with the announcement to be made live at the awards ceremony on 28 February 2024 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London.
Andrew Crook, the president of the National Federation of Fish Friers which organises the awards comments: “Our three finalists for Best Multiple Operator deserve recognition for their incredible hard work in a year that has been relentless. Being able to keep plates spinning in numerous locations requires the highest levels of determination, teamwork, vision and of course amazing food, and that’s what these businesses have shown.”