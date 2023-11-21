News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Lancashire chippy announced as finalist in National Fish and Chip Awards

Three fish and chip businesses have been identified as finalists in the Best Multiple Operator of the Year category at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 21st Nov 2023, 11:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After an intensive judging process, which saw entrants grilled about their industry knowledge, environmental and sustainability practices, employer standards and more, fish and chip experts have had time to ‘mullet’ over. The three multiple operators that have excelled are Cook’s Fish and Chips, located in Lancashire, South Wales and Kent, Bells Fish and Chips in the North-East, Haven, and The Chesterford Group, with outlets across the South-East.

Read More
Two Lancashire chippies named among UK's best in National Fish and Chip Awards 2...

Lancashire finalist Cook’s can be found at Haven Marton Mere Holiday Village on Mythop Rd, Blackpool.

Lancashire based chippy has been ranked among the UK's best in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024Lancashire based chippy has been ranked among the UK's best in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024
Lancashire based chippy has been ranked among the UK's best in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Things are to reach boiling point, with mystery visits at each establishment to take place at an undisclosed time to the final three. There’ll be no time for floundering for any of the businesses, as the one which scores the highest will be deemed the winner, with the announcement to be made live at the awards ceremony on 28 February 2024 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London.

Andrew Crook, the president of the National Federation of Fish Friers which organises the awards comments: “Our three finalists for Best Multiple Operator deserve recognition for their incredible hard work in a year that has been relentless. Being able to keep plates spinning in numerous locations requires the highest levels of determination, teamwork, vision and of course amazing food, and that’s what these businesses have shown.”

Related topics:LancashireFish and chips