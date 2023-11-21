Three fish and chip businesses have been identified as finalists in the Best Multiple Operator of the Year category at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024.

After an intensive judging process, which saw entrants grilled about their industry knowledge, environmental and sustainability practices, employer standards and more, fish and chip experts have had time to ‘mullet’ over. The three multiple operators that have excelled are Cook’s Fish and Chips, located in Lancashire, South Wales and Kent, Bells Fish and Chips in the North-East, Haven, and The Chesterford Group, with outlets across the South-East.

Lancashire finalist Cook’s can be found at Haven Marton Mere Holiday Village on Mythop Rd, Blackpool.

Lancashire based chippy has been ranked among the UK's best in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024

Things are to reach boiling point, with mystery visits at each establishment to take place at an undisclosed time to the final three. There’ll be no time for floundering for any of the businesses, as the one which scores the highest will be deemed the winner, with the announcement to be made live at the awards ceremony on 28 February 2024 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London.