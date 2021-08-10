Lancashire businesses will need rapid access to skilled workforce in the recovery, says BIBAs awards sponsor

Jamie Grimshaw, Investment Executive at NPIF-FW Capital Debt Finance, said training opportunities to help retrain people had to be prioritised to ensure fast access to skilled people.

Research from the British Chambers of Commerce recently showed a growth in the number of firms seeking to recruit had increased, led by the manufacturing sector.

But, the research also showed the number of firms facing issues finding skilled people had increased by more than 50 per cent compared with the end of last year.

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom is to be the venue for the BIBAs ceremony

FW Capital is sponsoring the Medium Business of the Year award category at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, which hosts its awards ceremony next month.

Mr Grimshaw said: “It is hugely encouraging that businesses are feeling confident to want to recruit, but not there is a risk that a shortage of skills could hold back this growth.

“We have seen across all parts of the economy that flexible working is helping businesses to attract people with the skills they need. However, this needs to be bolstered by ensuring people have rapid access to re-training where needed to help businesses recruit and get the economy growing again.”

The BCC said that even sectors which had been hit hard by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as hotels and catering, had seen rises in the number of businesses attempting to recruit in the second quarter of the year compared with the first quarter.

Jamie Grimshaw

The BIBAs will host its annual awards ceremony in front of a sell-out audience at The Blackpool Tower on Friday, September 17. All guests will be asked to present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival at the venue.

It will hand out 20 awards to recognise the achievements of county businesses and their people in the past 12 months.

The prizes include the BIBAs’ lifetime achievement award, Lancastrian of the Year, which recognises the achievements of a special individual from the community.