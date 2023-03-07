Lancashire businesses trading on the world stage invited to bid for BIBAs glory

Winners from last year's Bibas

Open to service and manufacturing businesses that view exporting as integral to their current and future operations, applicants in this category must be able to evidence export development in overseas markets, a strategic approach to exporting, and the impact exports have on their business.

Lancashire has always been a leader in international trade thanks to its central role in the Industrial Revolution. Today sees the county export everything from nuclear fuels, to textiles, engineered components, fighter jets and food.

Last year, Lancaster-based fabrics printing firm Standfast and Barracks scoop the award, which is again being sponsored by Team Leyland International in 2023, the UK’s premier vehicle and spare parts exporting operation that supplies products to over 70 countries worldwide.

The deadline for entering this year's Bibas is March 31

Team Leyland said that exporting is another way for Lancastrian businesses to grow. A company spokesman added: “British produced goods and services are widely sought after around the world, which means there are always new opportunities for local businesses that want to expand beyond just the UK.

“Building a business overseas isn’t without its challenges, but for those that succeed it provides additional income streams and means that when things are tight in your home market, you can still be busy fulfilling export orders.

“We’re sponsoring this category in the BIBAs again this year because we know how important it is to recognise the achievements of those that are trading internationally in a bid to encourage others to take the plunge, creating more jobs and boosting the county’s economic prospects.”

The North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, which organises the BIBAs, is also on the lookout for the county’s creative businesses, encouraging them to enter the Digital and Marketing Business of the Year award.

This category is always hotly contested, and was last year won by Th!nk Creative. It’s open to marketing, communications, PR, digital, creative and design agencies that can demonstrate attributes such as resilience, growth and innovation, together with excellent financial outcomes.

It’s being sponsored by Studio RTR, a full-service video production agency that creates content for national and international businesses and brands.