Lancashire’s colleges are highlighting the digital skills opportunities on offer to regional employers of all sizes as part of the £8.4m Lancashire Strategic Development Fund Pilot to support the zero-low carbon economy of the future.

The Centre of Digital Excellence, one of seven key pilot projects, aims to develop a Lancashire-wide understanding of digital skills training needs and provide employers with a referral service to access local digital skills training including software development, website design and Computer Aided Design.

Clare Russell, principal and chief executive at Runshaw College, which is leading the digital initiative, said: “Through CODE we aim to undertake extensive engagement with employers to fully understand the digital skills gaps in the workforce.

“This will give us a full picture of training needs and together with our partner colleges, we will collaborate to design and deliver programmes to meet those needs. To benefit from this project, employers will be signposted to local providers who are most relevant to support them.”

Employers can find out more on The Lancashire Colleges’ website.

The partner colleges including Runshaw College, Myerscough College, Nelson and Colne College, Blackburn College, Preston College and Lancaster and Morecambe are starting to re-shape curriculums in digital subjects aimed at specific sectors including manufacturing and aerospace working with existing partners including the Lancashire Digital Skills Partnership and the Lancashire County Council Boost employer support service.