Lancashire businesses can find out how new digital technologies can aid their manufacturing

Advanced engineering and manufacturing leaders have the chance to discover new digital technologies to improve their businesses.

Lancaster University Management School is hosting an event as part of the EnginE programme, funded by the European Social Fund to show how new technologies can boost efficiency.

New product development technologies for engineering leaders, will take place in Lancaster University Management School next Monday, July 8.

It will cover how engineering simulation can accelerate product development by cutting design and manufacturing costs, and allow better product understanding through virtual prototyping.

Annette Suddes, EnginE project manager, said: “There are many commercial aspects of involving simulations at various stages in a product’s lifecycle.

“We will look at those, and will give business leaders the chance to study analysis-driven design processes and how simulations can become a vital tool in their companies’ development strategy.”

Call 01524 510194 or email EnginE@lancaster.ac.uk