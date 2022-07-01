Lancashire business leaders can meet the experts at free cyber security event

A special event, The Lancaster University Cyber Security Leadership Symposium 2022, will see the institution team up with Templar Executives, a market-leading cyber security consultancy, to explore what it means to be a global leader in protecting against cyber-crime.

The event will feature some of the UK’s leading experts and advocates from government, corporate and academic fields – who will provide insights into real-world challenges and how to mitigate against cyber threats and criminal activity, which currently costs the UK an estimated £27bn a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team from Templar Executives, the international Cyber Security and Information Assurance consultancy

Dr Daniel Prince, senior lecturer in security and protection science at Lancaster University, said: “Cyber security is not just a technical issue, it should be embedded across an organisation’s culture

and processes. Leaders in this area are essential to help ensure individuals, companies and society are safe and protected in the digital age.

“The Cyber Security Leadership Symposium brings together highly-regarded cyber leaders and practitioners to share their experiences and knowledge with the community, including those aspiring to be leaders in cyber security.”

The free two-day event will take place on Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6, at Lancaster University’s Bailrigg Campus. The Symposium will provide insights for senior leaders hosted at one of the UK’s leading higher education institutions for cyber security and data analysis.

Lancaster University is to play host to a cyber security symposium

There will also be the opportunity to discuss organisation’s security posture and access information on workforce upskilling, including details of Lancaster’s new part-time Cyber Security Executive MBA programme, in partnership with Templar Executives.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, chief executive of Templar Executives, said: “This Cyber Security Leadership Symposium and the new Cyber Executive MBA is aimed at senior executives from all backgrounds and industry sectors to help ensure their cyber security posture provides a competitive advantage to their organisation in response to cyber threats from both home and abroad.

“We are delighted with the interest and support for the Cyber Leadership Symposium which also heralds the announcement of the ‘challenge-led’ Cyber Executive MBA.