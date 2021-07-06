Lancashire business IT specialist recruits as busy year sparks growth

Smart IT, of Kirkham an Odoo partner, is expanding its head office operation with four key appointments.

Joch Robinson, Adrian Rigby and Lee Garner have all joined the functional consultancy team at the head office and Caroline Salazar-Atherton joins as a Helpdesk Analyst.

The new hires equate to a 17 per cent increase in headcount across the UK operation with ambition to recruit for a further six positions by the end of the year.

Smart IT of Kirkham has expanded its team frollowing increased demand.

Despite the pandemic and a worldwide recession, Smart IT said 2020 had proven a strong trading year its UK and North American operations and 2021 is continuing on the same growth trajectory.

Spokesman Barry Bullen said: “We set out a target to triple growth within five years and we are well on the way. 2021 promises to be another successful year for Smart IT.

"We have continued to expand dynamically and win new business all through 2020 and into 2021. Organisations today understand more than ever how opting for a cloud based and modular approach to ERP can drive operational efficiencies for their businesses with significant flexibility."

He said the firm’s success over the past 12 months has triggered a recruitment drive.

Joch Robinson, senior functional consultant, was previously implementation manager at Fulfilmentcrowd. He was hired to bring best practice ERP implementation experience from a leading ERP provider with some sizeable projects under his belt.

Adrian Rigby, functional consultant, with more than 25 years ERP experience, he has expertise delivering large implementations in the FMCG retailing, warehousing and E-commerce areas.

Lee Garner, assistant functional consultant, is experienced in planning, developing and implementing proprietary software products and delivering client training.

Caroline Salazar-Atherton, Helpdesk Analyst, has extensive first and second level technical and customer support experience.