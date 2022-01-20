Lancashire business groups' delight as Plan B coronavirus restrictions are slated to end

Boris Johnson told MPs in the House of Commons more than 90 per cent of over-60s across the UK have now had booster vaccines to protect them, and scientists believed the Omicron wave has peaked.

People will no longer be told to work from home and, from Thursday next week when Plan B measures lapse, mandatory Covid passes will end, Mr Johnson said.

He also said the legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate will also be allowed to lapse when the regulations expire on March 24, and that date could be brought forward.

Babs Murphy

When it comes to face masks, the Government will no longer make people wear them anywhere from next Thursday and they will be scrapped in classrooms from this Thursday, with school communal areas to follow.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Prime Minister’s statement will be a welcome relief to businesses particularly of the end of work from home guidance will be welcomed by business, especially those based in city and town centres which rely on footfall from office workers.

"The removal of the requirement for vaccine passports will also be positive for our members in the events sector and night-time economy.”

The national chairman of the Blackpool-headquartered Federation of Small Businesses, Mike Cherry said: “After two years of chopping and changing, small businesses right across England will be hoping that this marks the beginning of a final winding down of trading restrictions.

Mike Cherry

“We would now urge everyone to get behind small firms, be that on a commute, whilst working from home, online, or in-person, as they work night and day to recover from another incredibly stressful festive season.