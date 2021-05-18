Lancashire business awards finalists must shout about their achievement, says BIBAs sponsor

The finalists of one of Lancashire’s biggest business awards have been urged to use their nominations to their advantage.

Maria Coupe, of business networking group Shout Network, said the firms which make the finals of the Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, need to promote their achievements to the world.

The awards received more than 650 applications from across the county and will select eight businesses from each category to go through to the interview stages next month.

The BIBAs winners from 2019

The Shout Network, which operates groups throughout Lancashire, is the official social media partner of this year’s awards.

Maria Coupe said: “The BIBAs is a brand which is recognised across Lancashire and beyond as a hallmark of quality and reaching the finalist stages says something about a business.

“Shout has been involved in the interview stages of the awards for a number of years and we know you do not make this stage for just putting your application form in. Using their social media channels, I would urge businesses for all categories to shout about their success and let all their current and potential customers see what they have achieved.”

The awards has finished eligibility checking all of its entries and is now in the process of bench-marking each applicant before deciding who goes through to the interview stages.

On Thursday, The BIBAs will hold a special training session for its judges to ensure they are prepared for the interviews which start next month.

They get under way on June 14 with finalists for its Most Resilient Business of the Year and Manufacturer of the Year facing the judges at interviews taking place via teleconference.

The interviews end on Friday, July 9 when the Most Innovative Business of the Year finalists will be quizzed.