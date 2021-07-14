Lancashire based tech services provider changes its name

Shareholders at the Kirkham firm’s annual general meeting voted to drop the word Energy from its title to reflect the way the business has evolved over the years.

It said it is better described as a “technology enabled service provider” with expertise in energy procurement, utility cost optimisation and sustainability enhancement in the UK and Ireland.

It said it now has three clear divisions; Inspired Energy, Inspired ESG and Inspired Software.

Mark Dickinson of Inspired

Inspired Energy, delivers energy, water and sustainability assurance and optimisation services, so corporates can manage their costs better, reduce their carbon efficiently and meet their net zero targets.

Inspired ESG which specialises in end-to-end solutions for investors and corporate businesses to make effective environmental, Social and corporate governance disclosures and transform them into ESG Impacts.

Inspired Software, delivers technology and software solutions that underpin the services provided by Inspired PLC and makes them available to third parties.

Mark Dickinson, chief executive, said: “Inspired PLC has evolved into a leading designer of solutions that allow corporate businesses to reduce their energy consumption through the provision of optimisation services, underpinned by a software offering to both corporate clients and other service providers such as third party intermediaries (Software Solutions). The cheapest unit of energy is the one you don’t consume; it also happens to be the cleanest.

“Inspired is now emerging as a leading provider of ESG disclosure services, which takes our understanding of managing large data sets relating to environmental and social issues and supporting clients in making disclosures under a number of reporting taxonomies (ESG Disclosure Services).

"While businesses can collect and manage auditable ESG data effectively, and disclose ESG information correctly, we further help them work from this baseline to design solutions to improve their ESG impact.”

Inspired has 3,400 clients in every part of society, in both the public and private sector.