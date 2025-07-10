Lancashire based mass safety communications company raises seven-figure investment from NPIF II - Praetura Ventures to boost international expansion

A Lancashire communications tech business has raised a seven-figure investment from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II), as it further expands in the UK, US and Europe.

Kirkham-based Audiebant, which counts NHS trusts, schools and the UK Government among its clients, provides a range of solutions to ensure critical announcements and messages reach the public. This includes mass communications distributed through audio networks, mobiles, PCs and outdoor tech (including digital displays) during lockdown, critical incident and emergency events.

The company raised the money from NPIF II – Praetura Equity Finance, which is managed by Praetura Ventures as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II. Audiebant will use the funds to develop its SaaS (software as a service) technology, including its patent-pending multilingual outdoor unit and AI emergency response platform, and expand its global footprint.

After recently launching in the US, Audiebant is turning its attention to further European expansion, having just implemented its technology in Luxembourg. The business also says demand is only increasing in the wake of global events, such as wildfires and ongoing threats to infrastructure.

Laurence Tan (Investment Associate, Praetura Ventures); Charlie Morris (Director in Corporate Finance (M&A), Alvarez & Marsal); Ian Rose (Chairman, Audiebant); Josh Dean (CEO, Audiebant); Peter Carway (Investment Director, Praetura Ventures)

Currently Audiebant’s safety communication systems are already in place across more than 600 client sites, spanning education, healthcare and various corporate sectors. However, the company expects its footprint to grow substantially overseas as well as in the UK, where the recent passing of Martyn’s Law has put increased responsibilities on venues and events to ensure they are prepared for terrorism and emergencies, following the 2017 Manchester Arena attack.

Besides critical incidents and emergencies, such as terrorism events and natural disasters, Audiebant is aiming to become the go-to source for universal mass communication. For example, Audiebant’s outdoor technology will help events companies to relay useful information, such as set times at music events.

Josh Dean, Chief Executive of Audiebant who co-founded the business with his father Gary Dean, said: “This partnership represents more than capital. Praetura brings deep strategic expertise, a strong network, and a shared belief in our mission – to save lives and improve safety through intelligent communication. Their investment is a powerful endorsement of the scale of what the whole team at Audiebant have built, and the global opportunity that lies ahead.

“With installations now underway in both Europe and North America, and a distributor network spanning dozens of countries, this is a pivotal time for Audiebant. The backing from Praetura will allow us to continue building momentum at speed and scale.”

Peter Carway, Investment Director at Praetura Ventures, said: “We’ve seen the Lancashire tech scene developing and evolving for a number of years, and Audiebant represents the very best of it. Audiebant is a category leader in intelligent, real-time safety communication, and we are proud to be supporting the team as they look to bring their proven system to a global audience and fulfil their hugely ambitious plans.”

Sue Barnard, Senior Investment Manager at British Business Bank, said: “Audiebant is showcasing the very best of the tech companies that are leading the way in the North. And now, with this funding, the business is able to take their operations global, placing Lancashire on the map as an area where innovative businesses can set up and grow, especially with the assistance of readily available access to finance.”

Audiebant was advised by Alvarez & Marsal and Beyond Law Group with Gateley advising Praetura Ventures. The news follows Praetura Ventures announcing plans to merge with Par Equity to form PXN Group, subject to FCA approval.

The £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIFII) covers the entire North of England and provides loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

The purpose of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the North of England. The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for the North’s smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance.