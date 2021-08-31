Lancashire awards winners from an elite business network, says sponsor

Amin Vepari, programme manager, Two Zero, has said being a winner of the Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, will give firms access to a “unique sounding board” for advice.

Two Zero is a funded scaleup partnership with a mission to help leaders of Lancashire scaleup businesses realise their ambition. It is led by Lancashire County Council and works in collaboration with partners to acclaimed programmes, inspirational and educational resources and opportunities to network and grow with other scaleup leaders.

The partnership is sponsoring the Scale Up Business of the Year category which will be handed out at The BIBAs’ ceremony on Friday, September 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BIBAs winners form a supportive network says one awards sponsor

Amin Vepari said: “Having a good group of people around you who can advise through any difficult situations is one of the key ingredients to being able to grow your business.

“In some cases this can be a non-executive director or a chair, but by becoming a winner of The BIBAs you are gaining access to a unique sounding board.

“Award winners very often network and do business together and create an alumni which can provide exactly the kind of support and guidance needed.” Two Zero works with companies from across the county to bring leaders together and works with regional and national bodies to help ensure support for growth-hungry businesses.

The BIBAs has confirmed that all attendees at its ceremony at The Blackpool Tower will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival at the venue.

Amin Vepari

Organisers from the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce will have a testing station set up at the Tower, but this will delay entry by up to 30 minutes while guests wait for a negative result.

A spokesman said: “Wherever possible we are advising guests to check the NHS website for details of how they can order their own lateral flow testing kits.