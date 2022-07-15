Lancashire aviation heritage hailed with presentation of historic plaques

The two Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS) heritage plaques have been awarded to BAE Systems Air and unveiled at the entrance of the Samlesbury and Warton Aerodrome sites, in recognition of the collective contribution to aeronautical advances over the past 100 years on projects such as Typhoon, Tornado, Canberra and Lightning.

The award, originally introduced by RAeS in 2008, is placed at important sites across the UK in recognition and celebration of technical or operational achievements that have made a unique contribution of world significance to the art and science of aeronautics.

At the unveilings members of the RAeS Preston Branch were joined by the chief executive of RAeS, Dave Edwards and RAeS Head of Community Engagement, Scott Phillips, who then had a tour of the Warton site, seeing some of BAE Systems’ latest technologies that continue its tradition of advancing aeronautical technology.

Two Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS) heritage plaques have been awarded to BAE Systems to mark its contribution to aviation development. Pictured from left to right: Alan Matthews, RAeS Preston Secretary, Martin Rayfield RAeS Preston Treasurer, Mike Elston, Chairman of RAeS Preston branch, Dave Holmes, BAE Systems Technology and Manufacturing Director, Dave Edwards, RAeS CEO and Scott Phillips RAeS Head of Community Engagement

Ian Muldowney, President of RAeS Preston Branch and BAE Systems Air Chief Operating Officer said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded these two heritage plaques from RAreS.

“As Chief Operating Officer for BAE Systems Air and a RAeS member and Chartered Engineer myself, I have seen first-hand some of the great, innovative work that our engineers do in the defence,

aerospace and security industry and so being able to commemorate our collective achievements in this way is a really proud moment, not just for those that have come before us, but those that are here today continuing to push forward the BAE Systems innovative legacy.”

One of two Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS) heritage plaques have been awarded to BAE Systems Air. This one is at the Warton site

Dave Edwards, chief executive of the Royal Aeronautical Society, said: "Visiting Samlesbury and Warton sites, seeing the amazing technology on display and hearing first-hand the impact BAE Systems has locally here in the North West has been great.

"I’m particularly encouraged to see the outreach work being done to get the next generation interested in the amazing opportunities available to everyone in aviation and aerospace.”

Mike Elston, chairman of RAeS Preston Branch, and BAE Systems Air Chief Counsel, said: “Most importantly, the awards are collective recognition, rather than for specific individuals. They recognise the many thousands of women and men who have contributed over the decades.

"Only around 20 Aeronautical Heritage Plaques have been awarded to date, so receiving two is amazing recognition from the Society.”